As the Biden administration begins to take shape, U.S. Congress members from our area weighed in on what it will take for the administration to reach its long-term and more complex goals.
"There is so much on this president's plate, but he's not alone," said Rep. Madeleine Dean. "He does have Congress. He has an able body of folks he's bringing into the administration."
Dean, a Democrat who serves parts of Berks and Montgomery counties, says the situation President Biden is inheriting is a dire one. "A pandemic, economic collapse with millions unemployed, and civil unrest," Dean exclaimed.
However, she says she also feels a sense of optimism.
"We do have a new majority leader in the Senate," she said. "We have a new administration that is steeped in public service."
Biden acknowledged the challenges ahead in his inaugural address. "I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real," he said.
The president's message resonates with Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents Reading, southeastern Berks County, and all of Chester County. It's one of the reasons she endorsed his campaign early on.
"I felt like he had that message of civility, that message of decency and a message of unity," Houlahan said.
She added, "We are broken. We are damaged, but we're also American, and I know we have the resilience and strength with the ability to come out of this pandemic and this dark winter."
Rep. Dan Meuser represents the 9th District, which includes all of Carbon, Columbia, Schuylkill and Lebanon counties, as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne, Montour, and Northumberland counties. He released a statement leading up to the inauguration that reads, in part:
"I intend to work with him on policies that will benefit the long-term interests of our people, but building back better should not begin with starting from scratch. As he takes office, I hope his administration recognizes some of the policy achievements of the last four years that have been to the benefit of all Americans."
The administration is calling on Congress to consider the president's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID recovery package, which he says will help distribute vaccines and shore up the economy.