Pennsylvania state Sen. Judy Schwank
State and federal lawmakers in our area will hold town halls Monday to discuss their legislative goals and answer questions.

Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz will be at the Wyomissing Public Library. The town hall there will go from 6-7 p.m.

Registration is required by emailing ann@wyopublib.org or calling 610-374-2385.

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan will take part in a State of the Sixth town hall Monday night in Phoenixville. That will begin at 6 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre.

The town hall will feature a question-and-answer session moderated by the borough mayor.

