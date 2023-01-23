State and federal lawmakers in our area will hold town halls Monday to discuss their legislative goals and answer questions.

Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz will be at the Wyomissing Public Library. The town hall there will go from 6-7 p.m.

Registration is required by emailing ann@wyopublib.org or calling 610-374-2385.

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan will take part in a State of the Sixth town hall Monday night in Phoenixville. That will begin at 6 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre.

The town hall will feature a question-and-answer session moderated by the borough mayor.