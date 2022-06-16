READING, Pa. - A private meeting was held in Berks County to discuss school safety.
Berks County Commissioners, the District Attorney, and Berks County Intermediate Unit officials conducted the school safety roundtable on Thursday.
Also in attendance were school leaders, emergency services personnel, elected officials, law enforcement, mental health administrators.
A release about the private event says it provided an open forum for participants to review Berks County’s current school safety strategy and discuss school safety initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year.
Berks County officials say they are committed to their continued collaboration and efforts to ensure the safety and security of the more than 70,000 students, 5,000 educators, and school staff.
Through this roundtable, leaders report they were able to discuss pressing issues and evaluate school safety initiatives.