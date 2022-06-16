Student at bus stop first day of school generic

READING, Pa. - A private meeting was held in Berks County to discuss school safety.

Berks County Commissioners, the District Attorney, and Berks County Intermediate Unit officials conducted the school safety roundtable on Thursday.

Also in attendance were school leaders, emergency services personnel, elected officials, law enforcement, mental health administrators. 

A release about the private event says it provided an open forum for participants to review Berks County’s current school safety strategy and discuss school safety initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year.

Berks County officials say they are committed to their continued collaboration and efforts to ensure the safety and security of the more than 70,000 students, 5,000 educators, and school staff. 

Through this roundtable, leaders report they were able to discuss pressing issues and evaluate school safety initiatives. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you