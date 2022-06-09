READING, Pa. - Berks County authorities are set to meet next Thursday to discuss school safety.
The Berks County Intermediate Unit, Commissioners and the district attorney will discuss safety and security at schools during a meeting on June 16, at the BCIU Main Office on Commons Boulevard in Reading.
The meeting is closed to the public due to its confidential and sensitive nature. The meeting is by invitation only.
Officials say they believe collaboration is important to school safety. The meeting is being held in response to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Commissioner Christian Leinbach and the Berks County Commissioners will co-host the event along with Berks County District Attorney John Adams and BCIU Executive Director Dr. Jill Hackman.
Organizers say they plan to review the current Berks County school strategy and discuss the 2022/2023 plan for school safety.
More about the discussion will be released following the meeting.