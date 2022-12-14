READING, Pa. – The head of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading is sharing details about her experience watching President Joe Biden codify marriage protections.
Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center, stood on the South Lawn for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. She says she got an invitation on Friday and had to go through some Secret Service procedures.
She saw Cyndi Lauper perform "True Colors." She said Lauper paused so the people in the crowd could sing the line: "Like a rainbow..."
Dech says the ceremony was emotional.
"I knew that I was in a group of safe people," she said. "And it felt very much at home with family and allies being surrounded by those people that are all fighting this battle with me."
The bill requires states to recognize all legal marriages, including same-sex and interracial marriages.
Critics of the measure say it infringes on religious liberty.