READING, Pa. – When you think of the Liberty Bell, you probably picture the iconic cracked artifact on display in Philadelphia. But it turns out Berks County has its own Liberty Bell, and it got a new home Thursday.
County officials rang in the July Fourth holiday a little early this year, unveiling a new display for the Berks County Liberty Bell at the County Services Center on Thursday.
Officials say the bell was first cast in the mid-1700s.
"It's nice to get it outside of our organization, and it's a way to connect with different audiences by having it in a new and very prominent place like the County Services building," said Benjamin Neely, executive director of the Berks History Center.
Historians say the bell was rung to call people to the Berks County Courthouse for the reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, 1776.
They say the county is lucky to have an artifact like the bell.
The bell was previously on display at the Berks History Center. Neely says he's hoping more people will get a chance to see the artifact now, as it's a rich part of the county's history.
"It's claim to fame is from Monday, July 8, 1776, when it rang out to call the people of Reading to the center to hear the Declaration of Independence read out to the local citizens for the first time," Neely said.
A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence that belongs to a local couple was also on display at the dedication ceremony. It was one of 500 copies produced in 1840.
"In 1843 they took the original copper copy and then started to produce copies on some rice paper," said Ray Blydenburgh, owner of the copy.
Blydenburgh and his wife Barbara are history buffs. They travel around the world and bought the copy of the declaration at a private auction.
"You'll see creases in it and that was because it was folded up in a book that was delivered to one of the colonies at the time," said Blydenburgh.
The declaration isn't staying at the County Services Center. In fact, sheriff's deputies escorted the couple and the copy to and from the event. But the Berks County Liberty Bell will be sitting in its new case through 2026, ready to be visited by the people.
"We all live in a world forever changed by the events of July of 1776, and the bell represents that, and that's why it's important," said Neely.
The new display is part of a joint effort by the Berks History Center and America 250 PA.
The bell will be on loan to the county through 2026.