WEST LAWN, Pa. - Berks County Public Libraries will hold a "Kiddie Yoga" session today.

Plus, Occupational Therapist Adrian Whitmoyer will give a Brain Development Presentation.

Adrian of Core Health Chiropractic will discuss how to support kids at different developmental stages.

There will also be a story time and a bubble session.

It's taking place at the West Lawn Wyomissing Hills Library from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.