BERKS CO., Pa. - The Berks County Public Library System will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year and are inviting community members to celebrate. 

The 35th Anniversary celebration is scheduled July 13 and 14 at the Berks County Fair. The library system will highlight a new collection: Library of Things.

Fair attendees are invited to stop by the library booth that the fair to learn more about the Library of Things collection and enter to win one of three local experience baskets which feature gift cards to several local businesses and organizations.

The Library of Things collection allows patrons to borrow tools, gadgets, and other non-traditional items from their library.

All public libraries in Berks County will offer satellite Library of Things collections, but everyone with an adult Berks County Public Library card can borrow items from within each collection by traveling to the owning library to pick up and drop off their Thing.

The Library of Things collection includes the following items among others:  

Explore the full Library of Things collection online at www.berkslibraries.org/library-of-things.

