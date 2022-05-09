The Berks County Public Library is adding titles to the countywide digital collection thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Berks library system recently purchased 864 new eBook and eAudiobook titles, a media release reports.
The release continues to say the newly acquired titles represent the first of two significant purchases to increase the number of electronic materials available using ARPA funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
The library system received approximately $100,000 of ARPA funds to support long-term work and library recovery in Pennsylvania.
In 2019, nearly 112,000 books were borrowed through the OverDrive platform. That number increased by more than 50% the following year, resulting in over 175,000 checkouts of electronic materials, and in 2021, Berks County cardholders consumed nearly 182,000 digital titles.
Library officials say they've added books for various audiences, and that members can browse more than 28,400 titles.