Berks County leaders are keeping a close eye on nearby counties, such as Chester, that already have county health departments.
"If you're thinking about just a department, you need to think about the broader system because part of public health's goal is enhancing, empowering, strengthening the system that already exists," said Jeanne Franklin, director of the Chester County Health Department.
Chester County's health department has been in place for more than 50 years, and officials there recently petitioned the state to take over neighboring Delaware County's COVID-19 response, while that county establishes its own department.
"Their county council members had hit a point where they wanted so much more for their residents early on," said Franklin.
Montgomery County also has its own health department. Commissioner Dr. Valerie Arkoosh talked about the department's role, saying "We know very well that particularly when it comes to situations like this where there's a lot of bad information out there, you really need to have trusted partners doing something like contact tracing."
She added, "And then, as time has gone on, because we had this existing infrastructure, we have not had to spend a lot of money on outside vendors to set up contact tracing, testing sites and vaccination clinics."
"There's no way you can start a health department and be effective with the plethora of programs we have after 52 years, but there's no rule that says you have to," Franklin said.
She says creating a department now offers the opportunity to learn from the pandemic and push into the future.
"Start with 'public health 3.0.' Don't do old-school public health," Franklin suggested. "Because then you will be in constant catchup versus be the leaders, be the coordinators, be the connectors."