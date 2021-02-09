NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset Counties. In Pennsylvania, Berks County and upper portions of Bucks County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow develops from west to east between about 4 AM and 7 AM today. Snow may begin to mix with sleet and freezing rain near or after the morning rush. With cold surface temperatures, slick roads may develop quickly. Precipitation should taper off during the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&