BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- Berks County election officials are keeping an eye on the court fight over Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law.
State lawmakers approved mail-in voting in 2019, and the law took effect as the pandemic took hold.
"Basically in 2020 when it got expanded you didn't have to meet any criteria to apply for a mail in ballot," says Stephanie Weaver, County of Berks Public Relations Officer.
This drastically increased the number of paper ballots received in Berks County.
"It's something that we have worked on the past two years, to find an efficient way to handle these, so we would be prepared for that," says Weaver.
In January the Commonwealth Court ruled the expanded mail in ballot law was unconstitutional. The state appealed that decision and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments on the constitutionality of the law in March.
"As it stands today there is no change to that because of the automatic stay that is in place because of the appeal," says Weaver. "We do not know when or if that could change leading up to the primary."
As of now the county is planning and preparing as if mail in ballots will be an option for voters come the primary elections on May 17th.
They began sending out applications for mail in ballots to Berks County voters who opted to receive them late last week.
County officials say they'll be prepared for whatever the outcome of the court's decision is.