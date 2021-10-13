READING, Pa. — Berks County is putting its voters on notice about an issue with the mail-in ballot for next month's general election.

The county said it has learned that more than a single stamp is required for voters to mail the ballot back to the elections office. As a result, officials said they're working with local postmasters to ensure that the ballots are sent through to the county and not returned to their senders, despite the insufficient postage.

Still, the county said it cannot guarantee that some ballots won't be returned.

To guarantee their ballots are received, voters are encouraged to place an extra stamp on the ballot or to drop it off at one of the county's two designated drop boxes, starting next Monday, Oct. 18, officials said.

The drop boxes are located in the lobby of the Berks County Services Center at 633 Court St. in downtown Reading, and at the Berks County Agricultural Center at 1238 County Welfare Rd. in Bern Township.

Those locations will be open for ballot drop-off from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Hours will be extended until 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 and on Election Day, Nov. 2.

The issue surfaced as the county deals with the loss of its second elections director in the past year. Ronald Rutkowski resigned last Friday, Oct. 8, to take a job in the private sector. He had replaced longtime elections director Debbie Olivieri, who retired on Oct. 2, 2020

The county said it is working to ensure the postage issue does not happen in future elections.