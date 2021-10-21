READING, Pa. — The people charged with conducting elections in Berks County are dealing with yet another issue surrounding the upcoming election.
The county confirmed Thursday that mail-in ballots were sent to voters with the incorrect date of the general election printed in the Spanish-language instructions.
The instructions state that the deadline to return the mail-in ballots is Nov. 18. The actual deadline is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
"This was an unfortunate oversight when the instructions were updated from what was used for the May 18 primary election," the county said in its statement. "A letter will be sent out this week to all voters who received the instructions that had the incorrect deadline on the Spanish side, noting the error and reinforcing the November 2 deadline."
The mistake has infuriated state Rep. Manny Guzman, a Democrat who is the first Latino elected to represent Reading in Harrisburg.
"People make mistakes, but when a mistake potentially silences the voices of tens of thousands of people, there must be more accountability than essentially shrugging one's shoulders and saying, 'My bad,'" Guzman said in a prepared statement. "We are talking about directly disenfranchising more than 17,000 potential voters in the fastest-growing group of citizens in Berks County – a number equaling more than 5% of the total voter turnout in the November 2020 election."
Guzman said he is demanding an investigation to determine how the error occurred.
"For my part," Guzman said, "I am working with state Democratic leadership to convene a Policy Committee hearing in Reading to get the facts we all need to restore public trust."
Philadelphia state Rep. Angel Cruz, a Democrat who chairs the Latino Affairs Caucus, also weighed in on the matter Thursday, saying the mistake could have ramifications for thousands of Latino voters in Berks County.
"This is a significant error that needs to be corrected with strong and swift action by both Berks County officials and Department of State officials," Cruz said. "The state needs to step in and help the county contact in various ways each and every voter who received an erroneous ballot."
Confirmation of the error came a little more than a week after the county said it discovered that more than one postage stamp was required for voters to return their mail-in ballot to the county. County leaders said local postal officials have assured them that all ballots will be delivered to the elections office despite having insufficient postage.
The issues come amid the county's search for a new elections director. Ronald Rutkowski resigned on Oct. 8 to take a job in the private sector. He headed the office for only a year, after taking over for Debbie Olivieri upon her retirement on Oct. 2, 2020.