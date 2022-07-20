FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A Berks County man has agreed to plead guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Alan Byerly has agreed to a plea deal and is set to appear in court Monday for a plea hearing, according to online court documents.
The Fleetwood man has been behind bars in Washington while his case moves forward.
He initially pleaded not guilty in November after he was charged in September with multiple offenses, including assault.
Authorities say Byerly, who was seen wearing a Kutztown beanie and carrying a Taser-like device, assaulted police officers and a news photographer amid the chaos on Capitol Hill.