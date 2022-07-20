Alan William Byerly

In this Jan. 6, 2021, image from video, Alan William Byerly, far right, is seen allegedly attacking an Associated Press photographer during a riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 Julio Cortez - staff, AP

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A Berks County man has agreed to plead guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Alan Byerly has agreed to a plea deal and is set to appear in court Monday for a plea hearing, according to online court documents.

The Fleetwood man has been behind bars in Washington while his case moves forward.

He initially pleaded not guilty in November after he was charged in September with multiple offenses, including assault.

Authorities say Byerly, who was seen wearing a Kutztown beanie and carrying a Taser-like device, assaulted police officers and a news photographer amid the chaos on Capitol Hill.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you