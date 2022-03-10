READING, Pa. -- Alan Byerly of Fleetwood appeared via teleconference before a judge, where his defense and the prosecution both requested another status conference on April 7 to resolve outstanding issues.
They did not specify what those issues are.
The judge granted the request.
They also plan to discuss rescheduling Byerly's trial, which is currently set for April 11.
Byerly was wearing a "Kutztown" beanie and armed with what appeared to be a stun gun when authorities say he charged at officers guarding the Capitol on Jan. 6.
This latest request in the case comes days after the first conviction of a person facing charges following the riots.
A jury found a Texas man guilty of civil disorder and related offenses.
The FBI said, quote, "(The) guilty verdict in the first jury trial of a Jan. 6 defendant should serve as a reminder for others who committed crimes at the Capitol that day that these are serious charges and that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will do what it takes to hold them accountable."
The US Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the Jan. 6 investigation while marking his first full year in office.
"We do not shy away from cases that are controversial or sensitive or political," Garland said." To do that would undermine an element of the rule of law, which is that we treat like cases alike without regard to the subject matter."