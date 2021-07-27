police lights gavel traffic violation court generic graphic

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - Detectives in Berks County arrested a man they say sexually abused a young girl over a two-year period. 

In early June the Berks County Detective’s Office say they began investigating alleged reports of sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl. 

The victim identified the defendant, Richard Joseph O’Reilly, her mother’s ex-paramour, as the person responsible for the sexual abuse.

Detective's say they interviewed the victim on June 6.

During the interview it's reported the girl told authorities she was sexually abused for two years when she was about six and seven years old.

It's reported the victim also identified two locations where the alleged abuse occurred in Berks County. 

On July 26, the Berks County Detective’s Office filed criminal charges against O’Reilly and an arrest warrant was issued. 

At approximately 1:00 P.M. O’Reilly was taken into police custody at his Douglassville residence.

O’Reilly was taken to the Central Processing Center where he was released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.

A Preliminary Arraignment was held via video and bail was set at $25,000.00.

The defendant is being held at the Berks County Jail pending a Preliminary Hearing.

O’Reilly is charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Corruption of Minors. 

