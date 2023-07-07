SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Spring Township man accused of trafficking human body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School wants to delay his trial.

Attorneys for Joshua Taylor have requested a 60-day extension to file pretrial motions.

The trial is currently set to start on August 7.

Taylor is charged in connection with a ring that authorities say was stealing and selling human body parts from the medical school.

He's pleaded not guilty.

Scroll down for comments if available