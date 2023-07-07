SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Spring Township man accused of trafficking human body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School wants to delay his trial.
Attorneys for Joshua Taylor have requested a 60-day extension to file pretrial motions.
The trial is currently set to start on August 7.
Taylor is charged in connection with a ring that authorities say was stealing and selling human body parts from the medical school.
He's pleaded not guilty.
Joshua Taylor of Spring Township is one of six people indicted by a federal grand jury.