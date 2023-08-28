WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Berks County man is facing federal charges related to actions allegedly committed during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

52-year-old James Wayne Maryanski of Boyertown is charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Maryanski was arrested Friday and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Federal investigators say Maryanski was part of the crowd of rioters who breached the police barricades at the Peace Circle Monument. The rioters quickly outnumbered and overwhelmed the manned police barriers and flooded the Lower West Plaza.

Authorities say police lines later began to fall back as the rioters continued to progress forward.

Before officers could retreat, Maryanski allegedly approached the police line holding a large canister of chemical irritant and sprayed it directly at the officers’ faces.

Maryanski later entered the Capitol building through a shattered window but eventually left the Capitol grounds, investigators say.

After January 6, authorities say he posted on Facebook about his participation in the Capitol riot.

In one of his comments, he allegedly stated that Jan. 6, 2021 “was a dry run.”