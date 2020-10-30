TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man had more than 4,000 images of child pornography on his electronics, county investigators allege.
Steven Rothermel, 38, was charged Thursday with child pornography and disseminating photos/film of child sex acts, according to online court documents.
The investigation started in March when Berks County detectives were tipped off to child porn uploaded to an online chat website, said the district attorney's office.
Detectives traced the files to Rothermel.
A search warrant and examination of several electronics from Rothermel's Tilden Township home turned up thousands of child porn files, detectives said.
Charges were filed Thursday and Rothermel was arrested at his home Friday morning, officials said.