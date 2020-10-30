Berks County District Attorney logo

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man had more than 4,000 images of child pornography on his electronics, county investigators allege.

Steven Rothermel, 38, was charged Thursday with child pornography and disseminating photos/film of child sex acts, according to online court documents.

The investigation started in March when Berks County detectives were tipped off to child porn uploaded to an online chat website, said the district attorney's office.

Detectives traced the files to Rothermel.

A search warrant and examination of several electronics from Rothermel's Tilden Township home turned up thousands of child porn files, detectives said.

Charges were filed Thursday and Rothermel was arrested at his home Friday morning, officials said.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.