READING, Pa. -- A Berks County man is facing drug charges for allegedly selling cocaine from his home.

A release from the Berks County District Attorney's office said Friday authorities arrested Bryan Torres, 35, of Reading after an investigation found he was allegedly dealing cocaine from his home in the 1400 block of Cotton Street.

The Berks County District Attorney's Narcotics Detectives initiated a drug investigation after receiving information about the operation, the release said. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Torres' home and seized over 100 g of suspected cocaine, marijuana, a loaded AR style rifle, 9mm ammunition, money believed to be proceeds from drug sales and other drug paraphernalia.

Torres was taken into custody without incident, the release said.

He was taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center where he is awaiting arraignment.

Torres was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, possession with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

