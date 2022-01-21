BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A Berks man is facing multiple charges after being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two minors over the course of several years, police said.
Police arrested Antonio Santos-Camacho, 32, of Shillington Thursday morning at his home for the alleged sexual abuse of two female minors.
Court documents said detectives launched an investigation after receiving a 'Childline Referral' from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services in Dec. 2020. The tip identified a 15-year-old female as a victim of sexual abuse.
During the investigation, police interviewed the first victim who said the sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2016 when she was seven to 11-years-old. The victim then identified Santos-Camacho, the ex-husband of her aunt, as the person who sexually assaulted her.
The investigation was closed after authorities failed to find a lead, but was reopened in Sept. 2021 when the second victim, a 17-year-old girl, also accused Santos-Camacho of sexually assaulting her between the years of 2008 and 2010. The victim was four to 6-years-old at the time of the assault, court documents said.
Police were able to obtain additional information and evidence. Authorities filed criminal charges against Santos-Camacho Wednesday.
Detectives apprehended Santos-Camacho, who is currently being held at the Berks County Jail, court documents said. He's been charged with two counts each of rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and other charges.
Magisterial District Judge Kyley Scott set his bail at $1 million.