LEESPORT, Pa. - Two weeks after capturing a photo of an airplane passing in front of December's full moon, a Berks County man is at it again.
John Kupetz shared a photo with 69 News of the moon on the first day of its waxing crescent phase. He said he took the picture Thursday evening, as he was walking out of his house near Leesport.
Only 2.8% of the moon's visible surface is illuminated over Berks County, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. By Sunday night, it will be up to 21.3%.
It will be another two weeks until we see the full moon again, on Thursday, Jan. 28.