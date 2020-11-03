LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man is facing assault charges after his wife accused him of ramming into her car as the two drove along Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, in September.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Emanuel Serrano-Serrano, of Carbon Street in Reading, with aggravated and simple assault in connection with the Sept. 16 incident near Hamilton Boulevard and Krocks Court. District Judge David Howells arraigned the 30-year-old Monday night, setting bail at $8,000.
State police were at a Speedway gas station at Hamilton Boulevard and Krocks Court about 2:30 p.m. the day of the incident, when troopers heard screeching tires, according to the criminal complaint. The victim and a witness pulled into the parking lot and waited to be interviewed by police. Troopers happened to be at the gas station investigating an unrelated home invasion and robbery.
The witness told police she saw the driver of a BMW collide with the passenger side of the victim's car after throwing some type of liquid at the vehicle, according to court records.
The victim, meanwhile, reported that she'd been on her way to dropping off her children and heading to work, when she noticed her husband, Serrano-Serrano, following her in a BMW that he'd been driving recently. She alleged that he assaulted her that morning in Allentown.
As they drove south on Hamilton Boulevard, Serrano-Serrano allegedly collided with the back of her car twice before pulling alongside and throwing a cup of unknown liquid into her car. Serrano-Serrano then proceeded to strike the front right quarter panel and passenger wheel, briefly forcing his wife's car into the opposing lane before driving away.
Authorities did not report any injuries.
It's not clear from court records whether Serrano-Serrano faces additional charges stemming from the alleged assault.
He does face single counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and propelling missile into an occupied vehicle. Serrano-Serrano was released from custody on Tuesday to await a preliminary hearing after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf.