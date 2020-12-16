MOHNTON, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Berks County man in connection with the drug overdose of his infant son.
Edwin Cordero-Mercado, 21, of Mohnton, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree felony.
Cordero-Mercado's arrest comes more than a week after the police and paramedics responded to a home in the 500 block of Grove Avenue in Mohnton on Dec. 6 for the report of an accidental overdose involving a 9-month-old boy.
The baby was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he was given naloxone before being transferred to Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital for additional treatment. He has since been released to his mother, according to investigators.
The police said their investigation revealed that Cordero-Mercado was the only one actively using heroin and fentanyl inside the house. At some point during the night, they said, he touched his son, causing the child to ingest or absorb fentanyl.