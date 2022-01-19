KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A man in Berks County has been charged after police said he allegedly sprayed an EMT worker with pepper-spray.
Court documents said Tuesday police interviewed the victim, an EMT worker, who responded to a call at a residence in the 1500 block of Kutztown Road in Kutztown at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
The victim told police, he and his partner were responding to a call for a 20-year-old woman experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. When they arrived, the victim said the woman's boyfriend, 32-year-old Kasey Stofko, answered the door and refused to let them see her stating "She does not want to go to the hospital."
The EMT told Stofko that they needed to hear the statement directly from the patient, court documents said.
The patient told EMTs that Stofko told her they were "going to kill her," court documents said. That's when the victim said Stofko threw the door open and saw something fly towards him. The victim and his partner ran out of the residence before indicating he had been maced or pepper-sprayed, according to documents.
The victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital for further evaluation.
Police recovered a can of pepper spray at the scene.
Stofko was arrested is currently being held in the Berks County Jail unable to post $15,00 bail.