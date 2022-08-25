READING, Pa. — A Berks County man is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing two young girls over the course of several years.

Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday their arrest of James D. Fisher on multiple felony charges, including rape of a child.

The abuse, investigators said, occurred between 2011 and 2016, beginning when the victims were approximately 7 years old.

Fischer, 59, was arraigned on the following charges:

3 counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony;

2 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, a first-degree felony;

3 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, a first-degree felony;

3 counts of aggravated indecent assault, a second-degree felony;

2 counts of indecent assault, a third-degree felony;

2 counts of corruption of minors, a third-degree felony;

2 counts of endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony;

2 counts of indecent assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Fisher was committed to the Berks County Jail. A magisterial district judge set his bail at $500,000 bail.