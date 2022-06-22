TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man was arrested after police said he attacked a relative with autism in the parking lot of a Walmart.
It happened Tuesday at the Walmart on Tilden Ridge Drive in Tilden Township.
Officials said Joshua Cassler, 31 of Shoemakersville, attempted to strangle the 21-year-old male victim after the victim backed a vehicle into a parked car.
Police said they were called to the Walmart around 1:45 p.m. and were informed about the accident. A release said the male, who has autism and cerebral palsy, had accidentally backed a vehicle into a parked vehicle and then into a pole.
Police added that the victim exited the vehicle and ran toward the Walmart, where he was stopped by Cassler.
Witnesses told the police that Cassler grabbed the man, yelled at him and grabbed him around the neck with both hands.
Witnesses continued to describe the altercation to police, and said Cassler put his arm around the victim's neck and punched him in the face and chest. Cassler also shoved the man into a pole in front of the store, police said.
Officials said a good Samaritan stopped the confrontation.
The victim was taken to Reading Hospital for evaluation.
Cassler was arrested and charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was committed to the Berks County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18.