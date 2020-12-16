Accident graphic generic

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - An 85-year-old man has died nearly a week after he was involved in a crash in Berks County.

James Garber was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Garber, of Washington Township, died of injuries sustained in a crash on Wednesday, December 9, the coroner said.

He was the passenger in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Huffs Church and Hunter Forge roads in Hereford Township, officials said.

His death was ruled an accident.

The coroner's office and state police from the Reading barracks are investigating.

