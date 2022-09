SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware.

Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash on Oct. 25, 2009 in Sussex County, Delaware, the coroner said.

Richard was a passenger in a vehicle that veered off the road and hit a pole.

His death was ruled an accident.