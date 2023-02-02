READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the case of a man charged with assaulting a police officer until they lost consciousness.

After a three-day trial, Jacob Aharonian was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer.

According to court documents, in June of 2019, Aharonian was stopped by a Caernarvon Township Police officer for suspicion of driving under the influence.

After refusing to comply, officials said he attempted to drive off and eventually bit, punched and kicked the officer in the body and head. Investigators said one of those punches resulted in the officer losing consciousness.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 13th.