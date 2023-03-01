SCRANTON, Pa. - A Berks County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mail fraud.

According to the indictment, 46-year-old Marco Decamillo of Reading used his company, Downrange Tactical, to advertise and sell ballistic rifle plates and other body armor online and through the mail.

Authorities say Decamillo falsely claimed the plates were certified by the National Institute of Justice, a government agency that tests the ballistic resistance of body armor.

The indictment, which was filed last week, is not Decamillo's first brush with the law.

Decamillo pleaded guilty to mail fraud in 2018 and was sentenced to a year in prison.

In that case, DeCamillo, who was working as a West Reading police officer at the time, also owned a business called Mad Dragon Tactical. The business sold tactical gear, including $169,000 worth of body armor that was falsely classified by the National Institute of Justice.

Decamillo's trial is scheduled for May 8 at the federal courthouse in Scranton.

If convicted, the maximum penalty is twenty years imprisonment.