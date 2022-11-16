UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp from Interstate 78 West to I-81 North in Union Township around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the car was going too fast for the mix of sleet and snow that was falling at the time and spun out of control. They said the car traveled across the grassy median and struck an SUV in the southbound lanes.

Diaz-Colon, 37, of Reading, died at the scene, the police said; the car's driver and two other passengers as well as the driver of the SUV suffered what were believed to be minor injuries.