PENN TWP., Pa. – A 73-year-old is out $50,000 after thieves posed as representatives from Publishers Clearing House, police say.

State troopers in Reading are investigating a theft in which individuals claiming to be associated with PCH deceived the victim into sending them $50,000. The victim mailed them the money in checks which were debited from the victim's account.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Reading barracks of the state police at 610-378-4011.

According the PCH website, "Winning is always free and you never have to play to claim a prize."

PCH describes itself as a "free-to-play, chance-to-win digital entertainment across a network of web and app-based entertainment properties." It advises that anyone contacted by someone claiming to represent PCH and asked to send or wire money or send a pre-paid gift card or debit card should not do so.