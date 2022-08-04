READING, Pa. — A Berks County man has pleaded guilty to homicide while driving under the influence in a crash that killed a pastor more than seven years ago.

Sean Eyrich was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation, according to the district attorney's office. He also has to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution and surrender his driver's license for five years.

Police said Eyrich's SUV hit Pastor Lynn Koch and her husband, Pastor Bryan Koch, as they rode their motorcycle along Grange Road in Bern Township in 2015.

Lynn died at the scene; Bryan had to have one of his legs amputated following the crash.

