READING, Pa. - The Amity Township man accused of "co-sleeping" with his daughter while under the influence of drugs pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
According to Defense Attorney Andrea Mertz, Dylan Staines pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 - 60 months in state prison.
The case of "co-sleeping" resulted in the death of a 14-month-old girl.
Dylan Michael Staines, 27, of Amity Township called 911 from his home on Britton Street on the night of Feb. 20 to report that his daughter was in cardiac/respiratory arrest and that he was administering CPR, authorities said.
Paramedics who responded to the home also attempted to revive the baby before rushing her to the trauma center at Reading Hospital, where she died a short time later.
An autopsy determined the girl's death was due to "mechanical asphyxia due to overlay," detectives said. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.
Detectives said the baby's mom told them her daughter was in bed with Staines for approximately five minutes when she found her face down on the mattress beneath a blanket.
Police officers who responded to the 911 call said they detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the home and suspected that Staines was under the influence of a controlled substance.
The results of a blood test on Staines came back positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl and THC, according to investigators, who noted that their search of the home also turned up marijuana, packaging material and paraphernalia.
In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Staines was charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of schedule I controlled substance (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia.