SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Sitting with detailed letters, Douglas Didyoung shared stories about his father, George Didyoung, a World War II veteran who was born in the Reading area. Didyoung said his father made it to ninth grade, before going to work for his family. In June 1941, at the age of 26, he went to serve in the U.S. Army. He was first sent to California as part of a coastal anti-aircraft group.

"In July, they got orders to ship and sail out as soon as possible," Douglas Didyoung said. "They said it was one of the last ships that would probably be sailing, which was kind of interesting across the Pacific."

That ship arrived in Hawaii, where they set up at Camp Malakole, right at Pearl Harbor.

"The clues were kind of weird," Didyoung said. "They wondered why they were sent so early and others were being sent other places really quickly."

He said his father was then asked to change brand new equipment by sanding it down and painting it, all within a month's time. On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, George Didyoung was in the mess hall eating.

"Just as they were coming out of the mess hall," Didyoung said, "the whole area was strafed."

Didyoung said his father hit the ground, and everyone else went running for cover.

They tried to get a hold of their commanding officer, and no one was able to know what was going on.

"It was total confusion," said Didyoung.

He said the soldiers were rushing to get their equipment and ammunition while being shot at from the skies above.

"He actually told me that they could see the pilot in the plane coming over," Didyoung said. "That's how low they were."

America was under attack. We will have more on George Didyoung's account on the Berks Edition at 10:30 Wednesday.