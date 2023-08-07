ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Robert Fidler's home in Alsace is flattened, a tree right through the middle. Like many last month, Fidler was caught by surprise by the flooding. He said it came and went quickly.

"Sun almost came out and I thought, 'oh cool, dodged that bullet,'" said Fidler.

Fidler went to bed, with no idea what was about to happen.

"Later on, that night, lights went out and the tree hit, no warning, no crack, it just hit," said Fidler.

He was crushed by his own home and said it was difficult to even breathe.

"I had to turn my head a little bit, like use this arm as a post just to get a little breathing room, a two-inch gap," he described.

For hours, he tried to push the collapsed ceiling off of him.

He told 69 News, "I got between the rafters in my hands, but would go through the drywall and all this insulation and stuff fell on my face."

He continued to push and claw his way out of his flattened home in the dark.

"I just kept doing it for six hours until the sun came up, where there was a hole inside of the cabin and one of the neighbors found me and called EMTs," he said.

Fidler's not sure how he made it out alive. He was choked up as he said, "It's a different outlook on it, because that was close, real close, crazy isn't it how close?"

He is alive, extremely sore, and still in pain. He says his arm is still numb and his hip and knees will probably need operated on.

He also needs to figure out how to rebuild.

Thank goodness for good friends. He's currently living in a borrowed camper and a couple of old classmates have started a GoFundMe for him.

Donna Kelleher is one of those former classmates.

"He's a retired veteran, he was in the Army," she said. "He and I were talking the other day, he said, he's had some scrapes in his lifetime, but this one was the worst."

A carpenter by trade, Fidler hopes to do a lot of the work himself, he just needs a boost.

"There is good humanity in this world, amazing, it's amazing when it shows up, and it's just like, wow," he said.