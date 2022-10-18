WASHINGTON — A Berks County man who admitted to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking a federal judge to sentence him to less than the minimum guidelines for his crime.

In a 32-page sentencing memorandum filed by his attorney with the U.S. District Court in Washington, Alan Byerly expressed remorse and accepted full responsibility for his actions.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of assault on an officer and striking another person. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges against him, including assault on an officer with a deadly weapon.

Bylery, 55, of Fleetwood, was armed with a stun gun when he assaulted a Capitol Police officer and an Associated Press photographer. Neither victim required medical treatment.

"The government's investigation established Mr. Byerly purchased the device at a Cabela's Store for $24.99 and the packaging described it as a compact stun gun and flashlight," Byerly's attorney said in the sentencing memo. "The government's investigation also determined that the device was considered 'junk' by engineering experts who work on TASER weapons."

Sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term ranging from 37 to 46 months. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.

"The defense and the government agree that the advisory guideline range is 37-46 months," Byerly's attorney wrote. "The defense respectfully requests that this Court recognize and weigh the good that Mr. Byerly has done in his 55 years of life along with the mistakes he made on January 6th and vary below the guidelines and impose a sentence sufficient – but not greater than necessary – given the nature of the offense and Mr. Byerly's personal history and characteristics."

Byerly has remained behind bars since his arrest at his home in Fleetwood on July 7, 2021.

"During that time, he has reflected on his ill-conceived actions and the mistakes that he made," his attorney wrote. "He knows he cannot take back his actions on January 6, 2021. Yet he is determined to show his family and this Court that he can be a productive member of society again. He is committed to coming back into society a better person emotionally and spiritually."

Byerly is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.