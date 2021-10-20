PHILADELPHIA — A Berks County man will spend five years behind bars for his role in the armed robbery of a bank in Lancaster County.
A federal judge in Philadelphia sentenced Richard Garland Jones to the prison time plus five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Jones, then 21, of Reading, was armed with a gun on the afternoon of April 8, 2019, when he robbed the Univest Bank on Oregon Pike in West Earl Township, authorities said.
Three employees were inside the bank at the time. Investigators said Jones ordered one of them to lie on the floor and the others to retrieve money.
He got $117,000 in cash and jumped into a getaway car, which was driven by Isaiah Thomas Walker, then 30, of Philadelphia, authorities said. A chase ensued as the suspects led the police north on Route 222 toward Berks County. Walker ultimately lost control of the car and crashed just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange in East Cocalico Township.
Officers immediately apprehended Walker, but Jones fled on foot. He was later found about a quarter-mile from the crash scene.
"This may not be common knowledge so it bears repeating: robbing a bank – armed or not – is a serious federal crime which will result in a significant prison sentence for everyone involved," Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement Wednesday. "In this case, the defendants may have been after easy money, but Jones is now losing years of his life to a federal prison sentence. It is not worth it."
Walker also pleaded guilty in the case.
Police said they recovered the gun and the stolen money from the suspects' vehicle.