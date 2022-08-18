READING, Pa. — A Reading man will spend up to 20 years behind bars in state prison following his guilty plea in connection with a shooting.

Joel Joshua San Andres pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy.

San Andreas and another man, Pedro Franco-Flores, assaulted people in a car outside the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Meridian Boulevard in Spring Township on April 12, 2021, authorities said.

They said both men fired handguns, leaving two people wounded. One of the victims was shot six times, police said.

Franco-Flores pleaded guilty to firearms offenses and possession of an instrument of crime in May 2022. He was sentenced to three to seven years in prison followed by five years' probation.