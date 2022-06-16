READING, Pa. - A Berks County Man was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for narcotics and firearms offenses.
George Rugel, 46, of Reading was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. The U.S. Attorneys Office says other drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as firearms were found inside Rugel's apartment.
In November, Rugel pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession of a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Rugel was charged following an investigation in New York City, Allentown and Reading.
During the investigation, officials say Rugel delivered fentanyl in New York. When Rugel attempted a second delivery of fentanyl in Reading in June 2020, he was arrested.