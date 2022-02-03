SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man remains in the hospital after a tree crashed into his home, trapping him for an hour on Wednesday. 

Authorities say the 74-year-old man who was inside the home on Weaver Road in South Heidelberg Township is still being treated at Reading Hospital after suffering serious injuries.

On Thursday, the tree was still sitting atop the garage area of the home.

The wife of the victim told 69 News her husband is lucky to be alive. She said he was working on a project in the garage when the tree came crashing down onto him.

He was stuck in a small, dangerous space in his garage for nearly an hour as crews worked rapidly to rescue him.

Police say the tree was being cut down by a company when it came crashing into the garage area.

"There is a timber company harvesting timber and it appears that they cut the one tree close to the property line and it fell in the wrong direction onto the home," said Chief Leon Grim of the South Heidelberg Township Police Department. 

Crews are determining how to safely remove the tree in the days ahead as the investigation continues.

