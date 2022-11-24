PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade.

For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame and a resident of Amity Township in Berks County.

"I have met incredible people, made friends with many, and experienced so much," Schrap said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

Also participating in the parade will be the Parkland (Lehigh County) and Pocono Mountain East (Monroe County) high school marching bands.