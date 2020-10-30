WEST READING, Pa. - Dozens of children and families in West Reading took part in a safe trick-or-treating event, in lieu of actual trick-or-treating on Halloween.
"Especially, working together and growing and staying safe together,” said Helen Moyer, with the West Reading Parks and Recreation Department. “So I feel like everyone is playing their part."
But, even with inventive ideas from municipalities, it's still a part families and young people aren't used to playing, as the pandemic wears on.
"We were a little disappointed because my son's getting excited about trick-or-treating, starting to realize what it is,” said Rachel Newman, a West Reading mom.
"Something I've been doing for 30 years,” said David Bayler, a West Reading dad. “It's a shame but we make due with what we got."
Dr. Debra Powell with Reading Hospital is among those urging caution as cases increase, along with pandemic fatigue, and many yearn for a sense of normalcy through traditions like Halloween.
“Going door-to-door, with a large group of people, to people you don't know, is probably not the best choice," Dr. Powell said.
Dr. Powell is advising families who still plan on venturing out in their respective neighborhoods to take extra precautions.
"Go to people that you know well and try to do a very limited trick-or-treating,” Dr. Powell said. “Honestly, you're better off not doing it at all."
Dr. Powell also says costume masks aren't a safe substitute for cloth or medical masks.
Halloween serves as the precursor to the holiday season, and another test for how the public handles the pandemic.
“Virtual holidays might be the best thing to do to decrease your exposure,” Dr. Powell cautioned. “The more people you are exposed to, the more likely you are to pick it up."