MOHNTON, Pa. – There are tangible reminders of one of the darkest points in the world's history, and they've now made their way to the Berks Military History Museum.
"You realize what it represented. It represented persecution. The death of some," said state Rep. Mark Gillen, president of the museum. "The destruction of livelihoods and businesses, the separation of families."
After speaking and displaying some of the items on the state House floor in Harrisburg, Gillen provided background on the Holocaust artifacts, including a concentration camp uniform.
"If our records that we received are accurate, he died on Christmas Eve, 1944," Gillen explained. "And so when we look at these badges or stars, there's a human being behind them."
The Holocaust exhibit at the museum in Mohnton continues to expand, having started out modestly with a Jewish star and now including pieces of a painful past, such as a wooden emblem which would be placed outside Jewish businesses.
"The disc demonized and demagogued and caricatured the Jewish figure," explained Gillen. "Distorted nose, large lips and the dehumanization was purposeful because it was a predicate to the destruction of those people."
Gillen and those behind the museum hope to continue to grow the exhibit in an effort to educate future generations.
"The World War II generation, the Holocaust generation — those that lived it and experienced it are quickly passing the scene," said Gillen. "I see this [educating about the history] as a sacred responsibility."