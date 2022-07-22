MOHNTON, Pa. – The Berks Military History Museum in downtown Mohnton is known for its intimate atmosphere, letting you get so close to the past.
"It's citizens saying, 'We want to donate our relics, we want our family story told,'" said Mark Gillen, with the Berks Military History Museum.
But with the recent addition of a Holocaust exhibit, it's time to spread out.
"The response was so fantastic that we naturally gravitated to the idea of a Holocaust museum," Gillen explained.
"You want to have open spaces so that you can be as flexible with lighting with arrangement, with exhibit design," Lee Olsen said of the new space.
The area architect behind the Reading Museum, the DoubleTree Hotel and other well-known locales wanted to come on board and create plans for the history museum to be on one side and a new Holocaust museum on the other.
"You're going to have a permanent exhibit, and then you're going to have space for a traveling exhibit," Olsen said.
The renderings for the new facility have the potential to change the entire façade of the museum in downtown Mohnton.
"I couldn't use this building as the main entrance," Olsen said of the current building. "I wanted to create something that didn't separate the two but gave each its own identity."
When it's all said and done, it'll be over 6,000 square feet, with the hopes of being able to bring bigger school bus trips and others to get more history right in Berks County.
"They don't have to travel to Philadelphia, New York or Washington to do it,” Gillen said.
Project completion is estimated to be the start of 2024.