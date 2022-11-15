MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County woman is trying to stop youth gun violence while honoring yet another victim of it.

"I did this wholeheartedly for the family and for Diego Velazquez," said Cynthia Gonzalez of Reading. "I'm just trying to get the community to come together with some donations so we can get this young man a proper memorial."

Velazquez, 18, of Reading, died early Saturday morning after being shot at a student housing complex near the campus of Kutztown University in Maxatawny Township, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Gonzalez said one of her daughters was at the party where shooting happened.

"Yeah, she was directly impacted that I don't wanna expose her too much in regards to the situation," Gonzalez said. "She was there. We sat down with the family. We met the family."

Now, Gonzalez wants to help the family cover the costs of a funeral service through a GoFundMe account.

Gonzalez spent last Friday holding a chain-of-prayer event outside Reading High School.

"Just killing each other, just for no reason whatsoever, so I came up with us, and then after the chain of prayer that I get the phone call the next day about the situation with Diego Velazquez," Gonzalez said.

It seems like a senseless cycle of shootings involving young people, vigils and prayers and awaiting answers as to why it all happened in the first place.

"First and foremost for me is get justice and get these donations running for those, for this humble, beautiful family," Gonzalez said.