MOHNTON, Pa. - Nineteen years have now passed since an attack on America forever changed our lives.
This year, we commemorate 9/11 as a new national crisis -- the coronavirus pandemic -- reshapes anniversary ceremonies across the country, from Manhattan to Mohnton, but the mission of those ceremonies remains the same.
"It is our sacred duty to remember what happened 19 years ago," said Berks County state Rep. Mark Gillen, president of the Berks Military History Museum in Mohnton. "We must never forget the loss of innocent lives on that day and the ultimate price paid by others in the ongoing battle against terrorism."
The museum, which displays a steel beam from the World Trade Center, is inviting the public to pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, with a simple gesture.
Until noon on Saturday, the museum is providing battery-operated tea lights for visitors to place on the outdoor memorial and a book of remembrance for those wishing to record a thought or reflection.
"A generation has now emerged that was not alive 19 years ago," Gillen said. "We have an obligation to tell the story of that tragic day and also remind Americans that maintaining freedom requires sacrifice."
In New York, a dispute over coronavirus precautions led to separate remembrances.
The National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled its tradition of having relatives read the names of the nearly 3,000 dead aloud. It offered a recording instead to those gathered at the World Trade Center site.
Some victims' relatives felt the change robbed the observance of its emotional impact. A different 9/11 group, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, set up a simultaneous ceremony.
Vice President Mike Pence attended both events. He and his wife, Karen, read Bible passages at the 9/11 commemoration organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
President Trump and the first lady observed a moment of silence aboard Air Force One at 8:46 a.m., marking the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
Some reporters traveling with the president were invited to join the couple in the plane's conference room. Everyone stood.
The president was en route to Somerset County, Pennsylvania, where he was scheduled to speak at the annual event commemorating the site where the hijacked Flight 93 crashed in a field, killing all on board.
President Trump tweeted that the United States is honoring a commitment made in 2001 to always remember the nearly 3,000 "innocent Americans who were senselessly killed."
In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th. On this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment. https://t.co/LzAFPe72YX— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020