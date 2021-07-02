MOHNTON, Pa. – Dozens of people turned out at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Holocaust education center at the Berks Military History Museum.
"It is going to be connected to the existing building," said Pennsylvania state Rep. Mark Gillen, the museum's president.
Gillen said those associated with the museum got the idea from a similar exhibit that had been set up in the military museum last year.
"More than a year ago, we felt like there was a need for a Holocaust room at the museum," he said.
"The response was so great to our original Holocaust room," Gillen said, "we decided, you know what this community needs is an auditorium for education, more artifacts — let's expand what the community is demanding."
However, that costs money and the museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which means it has to come up with the funding.
"We'd like to put the building up as soon as possible but that's going to depend on the community," Gillen said. "It's a $2 million project, to the extent the community steps up, business people, educators, average individuals."
Those at the museum, though, are confident they will find the money. In fact, they are already planning exhibits.
"We have representatives from the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center who have indicated they'd be willing to loan us artifacts," Gillen said.
Organizers aren't sure exactly from where the money will come but they are sure about one thing — the exhibit will benefit the entire community for generations to come.
"We have people who come into this building and know nothing about Holocaust education, were simply not aware or have a very distorted view," Gillen explained. "We think this is a void that needs to be filled."