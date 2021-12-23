BERN TWP., Pa. – Call it a road map to the past.
"These detailed maps that we have show the compound, the barbed wire, the electrified wire, in extraordinary detail," said Mark Gillen, head of the Berks Military History Museum.
Its intricate lines are drawn across land that lies next to the soon-to-be redeveloped area around the Reading Airport. During World War II, though, the same land held Nazi prisoners of war.
"I began to look at the foundations and some of the other physical features of the land because there remained one building," Gillen explained.
The German prisoners didn't just spend all day incarcerated but worked on the farms in Berks County's backyard.
"The Germans that were there were working at Ontelaunee Orchards and another orchard in the area, State Hill Fruit Farm," Gillen said, "and so they were actually employed."
Pieces of the POW camp are now part of an exhibit inside the Berks Military History Museum.
"I asked permission to reclaim some of the wood back there," Gillen said. "The remaining building had been used for many years as a commercial enterprise, a machine shop."
Open acres next to the airport set for the future, original maps and old wood could prove to be clues to a living history still present in our region.
"I'm confident that somebody watching this is gonna say, 'Hey, I'm familiar with a situation where a German POW ended up staying,'" Gillen said.
It's a reminder — before new development begins next year — of what once was.
"We have three different Army Air Corps maps to avail ourselves of that rich treasure trove of what was so we can communicate it to the future," Gillen said.